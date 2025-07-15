UK rolls out eVisas for Pakistani students, workers

A sign is seen at the arrivals passport control area of Terminal 5, at Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, March 23, 2023. — Reuters

Documents replaced with digital proof of immigration status.

EVisa is online record of person's immigration permission in UK.

Updating to eVisa does not affect anyone's immigration status.

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to make the visa process easier, the United Kingdom (UK) has rolled out an eVisa mechanism for Pakistani students and workers, according to a statement issued by the British High Commission in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The statement said most main Pakistani applicants travelling to the UK on study or work-related visas will no longer need a physical sticker visa in passports from today (July 15).

"The UK Government is replacing physical immigration documents for most student and worker visas with a digital proof of immigration status, an eVisa," it added.

An eVisa is an online record of a person's immigration permission in the UK, and any conditions which apply, which can be viewed by creating and accessing an online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

eVisas are part of an enhanced border and immigration system that will not only make the visa process easier, but is more secure, digital and streamlined, as per the statement.

It further said that eVisas are tried and tested, with millions of people already using them on select immigration routes.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott said the changes to the UK visa system will make it much simpler for students and workers to prove their identity and visa status. “It also means applicants can hold onto their passports, saving them time.”

However, the embassy statement clarified that updating from a physical document to an eVisa does not affect anyone's immigration status or the conditions of their permission to enter or stay in the UK.

E-visas are being rolled out for the main applicants for:

Students, including short term study for 11 months

Global Business Mobility routes (specifically, Senior or Specialist Worker, Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier, Secondment Worker)

Global Talent

International Sportsperson

Skilled Worker (including Health and Care)

Temporary Work routes (specifically, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, Government Authorised Exchange, International Agreement, and Religious work routes)

Youth Mobility Scheme



The statement said applicants applying as a dependant, or as a main applicant for visas other than study or work, such as general visitor visas, will still need a physical sticker visa. Anyone with existing, in date, physical visa stickers do not need to take any action.

This will eventually be rolled out to all visa routes meaning a more secure and streamlined process for all UK visa customers, read the statement.