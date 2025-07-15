Over 50% KP residents not willing to join future PTI protests: survey

PTI supporters march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Imran Khan's release, in Punjab's Hasan Abdal on November 25, 2024. — AFP

37% PTI supporters rate CM Maryam Nawaz's performance higher.

53% respondents dissatisfied with KP govt's failure to fix corruption.

Majority of KP residents back collaboration with federal government.



ISLAMABAD: Days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a fresh anti-government protest movement, set to peak by August 5, a survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan has revealed that overwhelming majority of residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) prefer working with the federal government over participating in protests, The News reported on Tuesday.

The province-wide poll, conducted from February to March 2025, included 3,000 respondents. The survey reflects a nuanced sentiment: while a robust 85 per cent of KP residents back collaborative governance, nearly two-thirds believe that targeted protests can play a strategic role in effecting federal-level change.

This duality reveals a populace that values development but remains politically engaged, reserving protest as a tool — not as a first instinct.

With KP's new PTI-led government navigating its path, these findings reinforce public demand for effective governance, better services, and federal coordination, while still leaving space for dissent when deemed necessary.

Key findings included 85% of respondents urged the provincial government to cooperate with the federal administration for KP’s development, while just 10% opposed it, and 5% chose not to respond.

Across party lines, 86% of PTI voters, 93% of PML-N supporters, 87% of JUI-F backers and 86% of ANP constituencies favoured federal cooperation.

When asked about joining future PTI-led protests, 53% rejected attendance, 40% planned to participate, 7% remained undecided.

On past demonstrations and sit-ins 60% criticised the provincial government for allowing such protests to distract from governance and public welfare, 32% supported the past protests, 8% did not respond.

Despite evident resistance to protest culture, the survey also revealed that 60% of people consider protests against the federal government a legitimate means to push for change. Conversely, 32% disagreed, and 8 per cent abstained from responding.

Meanwhile, 50% of KP residents consider Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s performance better than that of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while 39% believe Ali Amin’s performance is superior, Gallup Pakistan's latest survey reveals.

Among PTI supporters, 37% rated Maryam Nawaz’s performance higher. The survey, involving 3,000 residents across the province, shows that while some citizens appreciate certain efforts, many remain dissatisfied with key aspects of governance.

When asked whether Gandapur should be replaced, 47% favoured removing him, whereas 40% opposed such a move, expressing satisfaction with his work. Thirteen per cent did not respond.

A majority of respondents (53%) expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to curb corruption, while 49% were unhappy with the lack of employment opportunities. Conversely, 47% approved of efforts to provide jobs.

Regarding public services, 64% were satisfied with health facilities and access to clean water, but 34% and 35% respectively were dissatisfied. Access to educational facilities was viewed positively by 62%, with 36%dissatisfied.

During PTI's 13-year governance in KP, 59% of people reported improvements in roads, 53% in public transport, and 50% in sanitation. However, 54% felt no developmental work had been undertaken after the 2024 elections to further improve infrastructure.

Many citizens continue to express dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in public transport (61%) and sanitation (58%). PTI supporters also voiced concerns, with nearly half saying no work had been done in these areas.

While 74% of respondents acknowledged access to clean water and educational facilities, and 66% cited roads, many expressed dissatisfaction with other amenities. For instance, 81% were unhappy with the availability of libraries, 77 per cent with parks, 70% with community centres, and 66% with gas supply.

The survey noted that southern districts like DI Khan lag behind in facility availability compared to other regions. The findings reflect a mixed public sentiment in KP, with some recognition of progress but widespread concerns over governance, corruption, and regional disparities. These perceptions are likely to influence future political developments in the province.