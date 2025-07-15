Indonesia expresses desire to enhance defence ties with Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with Indonesia’s Defence Minister Lt Gen (retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Indonesian minister conveys best wishes of President Subianto.

PM Shehbaz vows to expand strategic, trade cooperation.

Both sides agree to fast-track defence production projects.

Indonesia’s Defence Minister Lt Gen (retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen defence ties and explore possible bilateral cooperation, especially in defence production.

The Indonesian minister expressed his country's desire during meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, wherein both the sides emphasised the importance of enhancing "multifaceted bilateral cooperation", according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Lt Gen (retd) Sjamsoeddin conveyed the best wishes of President Prabowo Subianto for the prime minister and people of Pakistan, the press release added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhance "bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic, trade sectors, as well as in the field of defence and defence production".

The prime minister noted that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious and historical bonds supporting each other at international forums.

Recalling his cordial meeting with the Indonesian President on the sidelines of G-8 summit in Cairo, he conveyed his best wishes to him.

The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects.

He also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement and agreed to accelerate the implementation of projects in key areas of mutual interest.

Last month, the two countries agreed on exploring avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in key areas such as vaccine production in Pakistan, the establishment of medical institutions in Indonesia, pharmaceutical development, and the exchange of healthcare professionals.