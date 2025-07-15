 
Reham Khan launches Pakistan Republic Party

Imran Khan's ex-wife says entire country is her constituency and her fight is national

Syed Daniyal Hussain
July 15, 2025

Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, addresses a press conference in Karachi, on July 15, 2025. — YouTube
Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has launched a new political party — the Pakistan Republic Party.

At a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club, she announced the party’s formation and unveiled its logo, declaring her intent to begin a fresh political journey focused on addressing public concerns.

Reham said the new movement aims to ensure genuine representation of the people in the country’s legislative bodies.

She pledged to fight for legal reforms that directly benefit citizens, particularly women and farmers, stating that Pakistan needs policies that reflect the realities faced by the common people.

"The whole of Pakistan is my constituency," she asserted, while criticising the current government’s approach to governance.

Reham emphasised that her movement is not just political but a national mission to restore hope, dignity, and representation for the people of Pakistan.

Referring to the traders’ shutter-down strike, she questioned why the finance minister only initiates dialogue after such extreme measures, asking: “Why isn’t consultation done beforehand?”

In a post on X later, she said: "This is for you. Join our working groups. Let’s put our heads together & plan our future together. InshAllah."

Reham got married to Imran in 2014 and 10 months later, they divorced in 2015. She also wrote a published her autobiography in 2018 titled "Reham Khan", which revolved around her marriage with the PTI founder. 

