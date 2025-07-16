Punjab cities swamped as torrential rain pounds region overnight

The image shows a road in Lahore submerged in rainwater as traffic passes through on July 16, 2025. — X@iamfahadsb/Screenshot

Lahore's Paniwala Talab receives record 171mm rain.

Electricity to be restored after rain stop: LESCO.

PMDA warns all relevant authorities to remain alert.

LAHORE: Torrential rain has caused widespread disruption in Lahore and several other cities across Punjab since early Monday morning, as the current wet spell is predicted to continue till the 17th of this month.

The heavy downpour submerged major roads, including parts of Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, and Gulberg.

According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore’s Paniwala Talab recorded the highest rainfall at 171mm, followed by Iqbal Town with 169 mm. Other areas, including Tajpura, Samanabad and Lakshmi Chowk, also received more than 100mm of rain.

The city’s power supply authority said restoration work would begin as soon as the showers stop.

In Lahore, rainwater entered homes in the Johar Town's Board of Revenue Society.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, visited areas around Gaddafi Stadium along with WASA officials to oversee drainage operations. He directed WASA to prioritise the removal of water from low-lying areas.

The DC said WASA staff and district administration teams were active on the ground, and all assistant commissioners had been instructed to supervise drainage efforts in their respective areas.

The administration urged residents to stay away from electrical wires during the rain.

Reporting on the city’s situation, the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell said all underpasses were clear despite heavy rainfall.





Showers lash Punjab

Apart from the provincial capital, intermittent rain was also reported in Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Mian Channu, Sargodha, Sialkot and Gujrat.

In Faisalabad, a torrential downpour caused widespread power outages in the city and nearby areas. In Arifwala, intermittent rain since morning has disrupted power supply to multiple areas.

Heavy rain continues in Sheikhupura and nearby localities. Rainwater entered homes on Ghang Road and in Shah Colony, leaving residents distressed. In Pakpattan, a woman died after being electrocuted during the rain.

Air travel affected

Stormy weather in Lahore also disrupted air travel, with air traffic control instructing three incoming flights to hold in the air due to poor weather conditions.

Torrential rain began just as a foreign airline’s flight entered Lahore’s airspace, while PIA flights from Jeddah and Dubai also faced difficulties during landing.

All depts on alert

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alerts to deputy commissioners throughout Punjab.

Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, has instructed all deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain vigilant and ensure a swift response in case of emergencies arising from the ongoing monsoon rains.

“All relevant departments must remain on high alert to effectively handle any emergency situations,” he said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The DG added that the provincial control room and district emergency operation centres have been fully activated and are monitoring the situation around the clock. Rescue agencies, including Rescue 1122 and WASA, have been directed to keep their machinery and personnel on standby.

Kathia stressed the urgent need for rapid drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas to prevent urban flooding. He also urged parents to keep children away from standing water, especially in flood-prone zones.

Citizens have been advised to avoid electric poles, hanging wires, and unstable buildings. In case of emergency, the public can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.

According to the Met Office, the current monsoon spell is expected to persist until July 17.

Hyderabad power being restored

Strong winds and heavy rain caused power outages in parts of Hyderabad and Jamshoro on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Hyderabad Electric Supply Company said electricity had been restored to several grid stations in Jamshoro, including Khanoth, Shalmani, Bhanoth, Chambar, and Shaikh Bhirkio.

He added that high-tension poles collapsed due to gusty winds, leading to localised power cuts.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid power infrastructure, and steer clear of damaged buildings during the ongoing spell of wet weather.