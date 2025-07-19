Yungblud makes ‘pretty raw' confession about upcoming documentary

Yungblud opens up about emotional part of documentary

Yungblud just opened up about how filming his documentary was a “roller coaster of emotions.”

The singer, whose documentary titled, Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy? – directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale, is shown relocating from Doncaster to Berlin to record live performances for his fourth album, Idols, in Hansa Studios.

He told the PA news agency, “The film is going to be insane. It’s completely out of control, I don’t know how the hell they’re going to edit it but there was a roller coaster of emotions so it was pretty raw.”

In June 2025, Yungblud released his fourth studio album, Idols, which topped the UK Album charts upon its release.

“I called the album Idols, because it’s actually the first time that I’ve turned away from them,” the Lowlife hitmaker said.

Yungblud continued, “I’ve always looked to other people for an answer. I’ve always looked to the picture on the wall.

“I wrote a record about looking at picture on a wall, wanting to become a picture on the wall, becoming a picture on the wall, and realising it didn’t f**king mean anything,” he confessed.

The Zombie rocker further mentioned, “I think I’ve spent a long time paying homage to my heroes, which I always will do, but it’s time for me to challenge myself, to try and f**king reach as high as I can, try my best and push my musicians, and push my band, and push my team.”

“I can honestly say, since probably (debut studio album) 21st Century Liability, I wrote this album for myself, and I f**king believe in magic, man, it made me believe in magic again. It’s like, it’s just completely pure, and it’s just been amazing,” Yungblud concluded.