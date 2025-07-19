Sir Cliff Richard predicts own death with shock confession

Sir Cliff Richard makes shocking death prediction

Sir Cliff Richard just predicted he might just “be dead the next year.”

The 85-year-old iconic singer admitted he isn’t sure if he will be retiring after his upcoming Can’t Stop Me Now tour.

As reported by The Mirror, he told New Zealand radio station Coast: “I'm sure the audience will see that we - the big band and I - are friends and almost a family when we're on tour. So, we'll try and do something that will make it look as though I'm 18! But I'm not.”

“I don’t want to be an 85-year-old guy trying to be 18. The thing I would have to give up probably at some time is touring. It's very wearing, and you never know when you wake up in the morning whether your voice is still there,” the Devil Woman hitmaker added.

Richard continued, “I might be dead the next year! So, I don't even think about it anymore. It’s one of those things. As I get older maybe I'll become less able to perform, so I can't say.”

Additionally, the British singer promised he will never retire as the word is not available “in his vocabulary.”

“I don’t know if I ever want to retire. I don’t mind stopping,” Richard told The Mirror.

He further clarified, “Stopping would mean that I could absolutely change my mind any time I wanted to, or phone my office and say, ‘Can you get us a couple of nights at the Royal Albert Hall?’”

“So, retiring is not in my vocabulary, but stopping is good for me – I can work whenever I want to, if I want to,” Sir Cliff Richard concluded.