Mauricio Umansky reveals where he stands with Kyle RIchards

A divorce filing may still be missing, but Mauricio Umansky says his relationship with Kyle Richards is far from broken.

More than three years after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars announced their separation following 27 years of marriage, Mauricio, 56, insists they remain close — even if a romantic reunion isn't on the cards right now.

"Kyle and I are great friends, that's the bottom line," he told E!'s Hot Goss.

"Obviously we have not filed yet. But to all of these separations that people go through, do it with dignity."

Read More: Mauricio Umansky reveals ex-wife Kyle Richards' reaction to his sultry photo shoot

The real estate mogul, who shares three daughters with Kyle and is stepfather to Farrah Brittany, made it clear that their history still matters.

"She and I had a relationship for 30 years," Mauricio noted. "She's my best friend, she's the mother of my kids, we loved each other, we love each other."

Being separated under the public spotlight hasn't exactly been a dream scenario, either.

"It's not fun, everybody asking and wondering," he admitted. Still, Mauricio hopes their approach can set an example for other couples navigating a split.

"If we can teach anybody anything," the real estate mogul explained, "it's how to do it with elegance and dignity and have respect for each other."

And for fans hoping the former couple might rekindle their romance? Mauricio isn't offering any plot twists just yet.

"We just take it day at a time right now," he said, adding with a laugh, "I'm not going to give you any insight that I don't have yet."

Away from relationship speculation, Mauricio also opened up about joining Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season five with daughter Alexia.

Despite Kyle initially being unhappy about their decision, he said the experience brought them closer.

"To have that moment between father and daughter and to share a moment like this, it's so intense and physically challenging, mentally challenging, uncomfortable. But to be there, it's priceless."

Mauricio added, "It was the most incredible experience on the planet."