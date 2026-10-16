Kieran Hayler speaks about affairs with Katie Price's friends during court testimony

Hayler also spoke about his affairs while married to the ITV personality as he gave evidence at his trial.

Katie Price's ex husband Kieran Hayler maintained his stance, denying the allegations against him involving a minor girl.

The former stripper, 39, told jury yesterday that he had always been attracted to older women, disputing the allegations against him involving a 13-year-old girl.

Hayler also spoke about his affairs while married to the ITV personality as he gave evidence at his trial.

READ MORE: Katie Price's ex's alleged words to teenage girl revealed in court

He is accused of three rapes and one sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

Hayler’s barrister, Arlette Piercy, asked him about cheating on Ms Price with three other women — including the family’s nanny, Nikki Brown — during their marriage.

He said Ms Brown was older than his then-wife. When Ms Piercy asked Hayler about his involvement with women, he said: “I am attracted to older women.

Michelle (Pentecost, his ex-fiancée) is also older.”

Hayler mentioned the two other women only by their first names, saying: “Jane was 16 years older than me and Chrissy was two years older than Kate.”

Hayler has previously admitted affairs with two of Ms Price’s pals, Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas.

READ MORE: Katie Price 'has no words' for ex husband's rape allegations