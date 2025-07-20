Meghan Markle, Harry warned about Lilibet, Archie's fury: 'very angry'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a strong warning regarding their kids Archie and Lilibet’s annoyance once they become mature.

The warning has been issued by royal expert Angela Levin, who is also a major critic of Meghan and Harry.

She warned on X, formerly Twitter after reports claimed Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ ever to return to Britain despite his aides meeting the king’s in secret peace summit.

Commenting on it, Angela said, “It was obviously nonsense. Meghan in particular has made it clear she never will.”

She added. “Harry does as he is told.”

However, Angela warned about Lilibet and Archie, “The little ones are too young to know what to do but they may be very angry that they didn't meet one amazing side of their family.”

Reacting to it one fan says “They will be extremely angry”.

“When the Children are in their 20's or so they will be able to understand what happened and will have to come to terms with it. No matter what the parents have done. Hopefully not play the victim like their parents,” another commented.

One more says, “Children in these particular situations often side with the parents, only a few see the truth after many decades.”