Andrew lands in new scandal with billionaire over £15m mansion deal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor landed in new trouble after the latest revelation about his alleged deal.

The former prince has been accused of receiving millions of pounds from an oligarch using funds from a firm implicated in corruption, a BBC investigation has found.

A Kazakh billionaire has told the the broadcaster through his lawyers that he used a loan from a company to help him buy Andrew's former mansion.

Prosecutors in Italy reportedly concluded that the firm had received cash from a bribery scheme in 2007, according to the outlet.

As reported by BBC, weeks after the last of these payments was made, the oligarch bought Sunninghill Park in Berkshire from the then Duke of York for £15m.

The Kazakh billionaire lawyers told British broadcaster that he has never engaged in bribery or corruption, and the funds used to acquire Sunninghill Park were entirely legitimate.

The revelations raise questions about whether the then-prince may have inadvertently benefited and whether he and his advisers conducted the proper checks required by law to avoid this.

Money laundering expert Tom Keatinge, director of the Centre for Finance and Security, said the deal had "blatant red flags" which should have prompted detailed checks to ensure it was not "helping to launder the proceeds of corruption".

The Kazakh billionaire reportedly paid £3m more than the asking price and an estimated £7m more than the property's market value.

He told the Daily Telegraph in 2009, after criticism of the deal: "It's not my business, the second the price is paid. If that is the offer, I'm not going to look a gift horse in the mouth and suggest they have overpaid me."

Andrew was reportedly given Sunninghill Park by the Queen as a wedding gift in 1986.

The modern two-storey red-brick mansion, with the 12-bedroom house, 12 matching bathrooms and six reception rooms, was mocked for its resemblance to a superstore.