Kensington Palace releases future monarch, queen's new photos with statement

Prince William and Kate's office shares details of the Princess of Wales' decision

Kensington Palace dropped new stunning pictures of Princess Kate and Prince William as the couple made a wise decision together.

William and Kate's office released update as the Waleses returned to their public duties on Thursday.

The Palace shared William and Kate's statement, thanking to NHS staff and volunteers at Charing Cross Hospital for their tireless efforts to change lives every single day.

The couple's outing comes just day ahead of Kate's 44th birthday, which falls on January 9. Kate's appearance marked a surprise addition to what was initially scheduled as a solo engagement for William.

However, the Palace confirmed that Princess Catherine "wanted to join her husband to show her support for the NHS during a challenging winter period."

Kate dazzled in a burgundy trouser suit paired with a matching blouse for the occasion. To elevate her look, she left her hair loose and carried a small handbag.

Meanwhile, heir to the British throne William opted for a v-neck jumper layered over his shirt and tie beneath his suit jacket.