Prince William makes rare comment about 'Catherine's health journey'

The Prince of Wales gets candid about his wife Princess Kate's cancer battle

January 08, 2026

The Princess of Wales also showed her appreciation for William's devotion to her

Prince William and Princess Kate’s recent outing stirred up some emotional and painful memories.

During their joint visit to Charing Cross Hospital on Thursday, January 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales opened up about their own experience with hospitals over recent years. Addressing the staff directly, the future king made a rare comment about his wife’s recent cancer battle.

“Both of us have had different experiences with hospitals,” he said. “Me working with the air ambulance, Catherine with her recent health journey and coming here today and reminding ourselves just how important all the teams are, all the staff, the patients.”

Emphasising the need to amp up support for health workers, William, 44, added, “It’s so heartwarming and it’s so important that we kind of acknowledge and appreciate all that goes on in the NHS and that very strong bond between patient and carer.”

Kate — who will mark her 44th birthday tomorrow — additionally gave William’s support a loving nod while speaking with hospital volunteers and NHS staff.

A volunteer who supports chemotherapy patients explained that loved ones often stay by patients’ sides “for hours.” According to Hello! magazine, Kate responded by touching William’s arm and saying, “We know.”

The hospital visit not only marked the couple’s first royal engagement of 2026 but also came a week ahead of the future queen’s cancer remission announcement last year. 

