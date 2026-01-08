Prince Harry's shocking appearance with Meghan Markle to shut down separation rumours

Prince Harry popped up unexpectedly alongside Meghan Markle this week, putting separation rumours to rest and showing the world they remain united in both purpose and passion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise video appearance during an Oprah Daily event celebrating the launch of An Amazing Generation, a new book by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price aimed at helping young people rediscover life offline.

Broadcast as part of Oprah Winfrey’s discussion with the authors, the Sussexes joined from what appeared to be their Montecito home office, instantly catching viewers’ attention.

The book at the centre of the conversation tackles a topic close to the couple’s hearts.

Designed as a practical guide for teenagers, the book encourages screen-free fun, healthier digital habits and stronger real-world connection themes Harry and Meghan have repeatedly championed through their advocacy work.

During the discussion, Harry praised the authors’ research and the wider movement it has inspired, raising concerns about how digital spaces shape mental, emotional and even physical health.

He described the project as parent-led, urgent and long overdue sentiments that align closely with initiatives supported by the Archewell Foundation, which has increasingly focused on online safety and youth wellbeing.

Meghan echoed the sentiment that she and the Duke were proud to support work that empowers families and young people to take back control from their screens.

Reacting to their video appearance, one fan wrote, “It’s wonderful to see Prince Harry and Meghan continuing to highlight the vital work their foundation has been doing to support families navigating online harms.”