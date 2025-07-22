Doja Cat shares exciting news for fans

Doja Cat reveals rare update about album 'Vie'

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has just now dished exciting news for her fans.

Taking it to her X account to announce that the Grammy winner has finished her fifth album, Vie, and she penned in French, "L'album est complet," which means the album is completed, alongside croissant emoji.

However, she hasn’t officially released a full track list but she has teased some official song titles including Act of Service, Born Again, and Lipstain.

Recently, the Paint The Town Red singer admitted that she is ignoring the 'little monster' who just 'wants success' from the album in an interview with V Magazine.

"What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success. I want to focus more on: How does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse?

"It’s how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right?

"If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don’t want to be up in arms and upset about it. I want to embrace that,” she told the outlet.

Before concluding, the 29-year-old singer revealed, "I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life."

Doja Cat fifth album Vie, which is French for life, is scheduled to be released in fall of 2025.