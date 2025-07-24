PSB caps age for federations' officials, axes three bodies, slams hockey managers

Advisor to Prime Minister on Inter-provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, meets Pakistan Football League delegation in Islamabad, June 3, 2024. — PSB website/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has approved key reforms aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in the country’s sports governance.

During its 34th board meeting, chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah Khan, the Board approved the Sports Funding Regulations and endorsed the establishment of a contributory pension fund.

It also set 70 years as the upper age limit for office-bearers of national sports federations.

Expressing serious concern over the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) failure to provide account details for public funds, the Board recorded its displeasure with the PHF’s conduct.

It was also decided that the final decision regarding Pakistan’s participation in the FIH Pro League would be taken by the PSB President.

Sanaullah directed that a formal letter explaining the objectives and justification for participation be sent to the prime minister.

The PSB cancelled the provisional registrations of the chuckball, paragliding, hang gliding, and canoeing federations for failing to submit required documentation.

The registrations of the basketball, long-range shooting, and archery federations were made conditional on their incorporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The Archery Federation was further directed to verify its election records with the PSB.

In a move to consolidate sports oversight, futsal was placed under the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), recognising it as a football-related discipline.

The case of the Blind Sports Federation was referred to the Panel of Adjudicators, and a sub-committee was formed to assess the inclusion of mountaineering as a recognised national sport.

The Board appreciated PSB Director General Muhammad Yasser Pirzada’s initiative in drafting a policy to curb age fraud in junior competitions, calling it a vital step toward promoting merit and transparency in sports.

Welcoming new members, Major General Irfan Arshad and Andleeb Sindhu, Rana Sanaullah highlighted their potential contributions to the country’s sports development.

He also announced that presidents of sports federations would be specially invited to upcoming PSB board meetings.

The Board formally approved the Sports Funding Regulations and decided to establish a contributory pension fund to ease the existing pension burden. All pension matters are to be aligned with the federal government’s policy.