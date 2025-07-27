Paramore release never-before-heard tracks

Paramore celebrate deluxe edition of ‘All We Know Is Falling’ with new songs

Paramore just released four new tracks!

The Hard Times rockers, comprised of singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro, released a new version of their debut album, All We Know Is Falling to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

It contains three originals, O Star, This Circle and an early version of the song, Emergency, along with a cover of the song, Stuck On You, by Failure.

The track list also features Emergency - Crab Mix, a remix featuring intensified screamo-style vocals from Josh Farro, the brother of drummer Zac Farro, who departed the band in 2010.

O Star is a slower, more reflective song while This Song is about feeling trapped in the same place, convincing yourself that progress has been made.

Both the tracks were originally featured in their 2006 EP, The Summer Tic, a project exclusively sold during their Warped Tour.

The last of the new songs is a cover of Failure’s Stuck On You, a band about which Williams previously said that it was “one of the top three reasons why Paramore even exists.”

While York added that the band has “been one of the most influential on [his] guitar playing.”

This comes after Hayley Williams debuted her solo work, a song, Mirtazapine, on Nashville public radio station WNXP.

It marks her first solo work since 2021’s Flowers For Vases / Descansos, and it has also been teased that a B-side, titled Glum, is due to be released at a later date.