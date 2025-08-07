'South Park' new episode hits more satire jabs

'South Park' new episode hits out at president again

In the 27th season's first episode, South Park took a satirical jab at the U.S. president. But in the latest episode, they have widened the net.



Meaning, Donald Trump's colleagues, such as Vice President J.D. Vance and Homeland Security director Kristi Noem, and supporters, including right-wing podcasters, have become the target in the episode, titled Got a Nut.

However, this line of mocking did not stay on-screen only. In reply to the Department of Homeland Security's tweet of an image from the episode, asking others to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the official series account responded, “Wait, so we ARE relevant?”

It is a reference to the earlier statement that the White House released in response to South Park's premiere episode.

Its spokesperson, Taylor Rogers, stated, “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history - and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak," she said in a statement.

On the other hand, South Park is no longer available on HBO Max, following a deal that Paramount inked with Park County, the company behind the series, which is a five-year agreement.

This renewed the show for up to five seasons, giving the studio the right to air and stream all episodes of the sitcom on its platforms, Paramount+ and Comedy Central.