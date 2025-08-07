Charlize Theron turns 50 as she celebrates special day

Charlize Theron to celebrate birthday as she turns 50

Charlize Theron is considered one of the top stars in Hollywood as she celebrates her 50th birthday.



Her career spanning three decades is marked by daring choices, unwavering commitment, and a passion for activism, which is a testament to her hard work from a small town to the halls of greatness.

At 50, the South Africa-born actress recently shared, “Time doesn’t scare me anymore." Her remarks came at the recent film's The Old Guard 2 premiere in Los Angeles. “It’s a gift. I feel like I’m living it fully.”

Besides work, Charlize, who has never married but has two adopted kids, reportedly has established rules for the younger men who want to date her.

Sources told Radar Online, “Charlize runs the show. She’s not interested in settling down or finding a partner. She’s done the whole serious relationship thing. Right now, it’s all about enjoying herself — and that means younger guys who know she’s the one calling the shots.”

The list of alleged demands the actress has, which insiders revealed, is, "He’s got to be seriously good-looking — flawless skin, fit, energetic — but also sharp, stylish and interesting."

"Charlize knows exactly what she wants, and she’s not settling for less," the tipster tattled. "She has a list of demands and every box needs ticked before she goes to bed with someone."

The report followed a recent Call Her Daddy podcast, where the Oscar winner revealed her latest experience of having a good time with a younger man.