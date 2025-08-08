Prince Harry paid more attention to 'showbiz' than 'Sentebale'

 
Prince Harry could have fixed his issues with Sentebale, says expert

Eleen Bukhari
August 08, 2025

Prince Harry is accused of not paying attention to his charity row with Dr Sophie Chandauka.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as the patron of Sentebale this year, could have handled the harassment claims better if he paid enough attention.

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: "His charity commission report has blamed both sides, both Harry and the former trustees, and the former chairwoman, mainly for airing their dirty linen in public.

"While it is a valid criticism, this doesn't solve the problem."

He added: "The chairwoman didn't think that polo matches and Harry playing polo in glamorous locations was a good idea.

"I don't understand why Harry couldn't talk to her more about it and deal with it. If he spent less time in court and going to showbiz and sporting events in California, he would have had the time to deal with it.

Mr Dampier added: "I think he has to share a lot of the blame for not being hands-on enough with this charity. He's taken his eye off the ball and now he's walked away, which is quite sad really.

