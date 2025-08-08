Jonas Brothers reveal their snack staples ahead of anniversary tour

Jonas Brothers reveal snacks they are stocking their dressing rooms with as they gear up for a milestone tour

The Jonas Brothers are spilling the details on their backstage snacking preferences ahead of their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour starting this weekend.

The Disney alums were chatting with the press ahead of their surprise August 6 pop-up performance aboard an NYC Ferry in partnership with Samsung TV Plus when the conversation shifted to their go-to backstage snacks.

Nick Jonas went first, revealing that his tour essentials are “little, mini bottles of A1 sauce."

"It’s the perfect thing to have around — you never know what you’re going to eat,” Nick explained.

“Kevin has PopCorners chips, which it's kind of blasphemous since we're owners of a popcorn company called Rob's Backstage Popcorn,” Joe revealed, referring to their line of artisanal popcorn. “So we give him a little s*** for that.”

Meanwhile, Joe shared he relished in something comforting than just munching. “I have so much tea with me,” he admitted. “It’s like my little ritual before and after shows.”

The band’s upcoming tour will run through November with Marshmello, Boys Like Girls, and The All-American Rejects joining them on select dates.

“We have a few moments incorporated into the night where we're including the fans in the show, in some really meaningful ways, getting to hear their stories,” he says. “And then also a little dance break during our current single, No Time To Talk, so get your dance moves ready,” Nick teased.