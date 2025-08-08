Busta Rhymes breaks silence on abuse allegations from ex-assistant

Busta Rhymes responds to assault allegations in new lawsuit

Busta Rhymes has "completely" shut down all the allegations of assault made by his former assistant, Dashiel Gables.

Earlier this week, Dashiel filed a lawsuit against Busta in federal court. In a filing obtained by People magazine, the 53-year-old rapper was accused of “wage and hour violations, assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Responding to the serious accusations, Busta told the outlet that “I have been made aware of the claims made by Dashiel Gables and I completely and categorically deny these allegations."

The I Know What You Want hitmaker confirmed that Dashiel assisted him for a “very brief period," but "it did not work out."

“Apparently, Dashiel has decided to respond to being let go by manufacturing claims against me in an attempt to attack and damage my reputation,” said Busta.

The Dangerous crooner added that he is looking "forward to proving these allegations false and is planning to counter-sue."

Busta revealed that his next steps "will expose this for what it is - an attempted shake-down by a disgruntled former assistant. Ultimately, I am certain the truth will prevail."

For now, Busta demands a trial by jury on all triable issues.