Timothee Chalamet set to star in upcoming heist movie ‘High Side'

Timothee Chalamet lands lead role in new movie ‘High Side’

Timothee Chalamet teamed up with director James Mangold once again.

The two first worked together on the Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown and they are now working on a new project.

In the heist film High Side, Chalamet plays a former Motocross racer who then starts taking part in a series of bank robberies.

Mangold said in a statement, "Timothee is a trusted collaborator, a generational artist and a person I adore. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and work together again."

The upcoming project, described as mix of the 1995 thriller Heat and 2016 crime drama Hell or High Water, will be produced by Chernin Entertainment.

Additionally, the story is based on the ideas penned by Jaimie Oliveira, who is also adapting the screenplay.

Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein of Paramount Pictures said in a statement: "We’re thrilled to be in business with visionary artists like James and Timothee, and exceptional collaborators [producers Peter Chernin and David Ready] at Chernin.”

"What Jaime has created reflects the kind of bold, original storytelling we’re committed to championing at Paramount – and we couldn’t be more excited to hit the ground running with High Side,” they further mentioned.

It is also pertinent to mention that Mangold is also working on an adaptation of Swamp Thing for DC Studios as well as a Star Wars prequel Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, which he's slated to co-write as well as direct.

He previously told Movieweb: "The Star Wars movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movies takes place.”

The popular filmmaker continued, "It's an area and a playground that I've always [wanted to explore] and that I was inspired by as a teenager. I'm not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it's almost immovable, and you can't please anybody."

"Success is never guaranteed, but the reality is that the way to get most people to agree is to move them; to somehow find the humanity in a situation,” James Mangold concluded.