MGK on false reports about Megan Fox split: 'None of us has said one thing'

MGK opens up about facing Megan Fox breakup reports during rehab stint

MGK, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, is opening up about his last rehab stint and media frenzy over his breakup with Megan Fox.

In MGK’s latest album, Lost Americana, he sings about spending Christmas and New Year’s in rehab. But the rapper also spoke about it, and his breakup with Megan Fox, during an appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast podcast on August 8.

“Here’s the real truth. I spent Christmas and New Year’s — the whole month of December and late November — in rehab facility,” Kelly, 35, said.

"I came out [and] the world was very loud about me and my personal business," he remarked.

It was during his rehab stay in 2024 that news broke out that he and Megan had broken up. The news came soon after the Jennifer’s Body star announced that they were expecting a baby together. They welcomed their daughter Saga in March.

Many sources attempted to explain the couple’s reasons for parting ways and whether they’d get back together. MGK noted that neither he nor Megan has said anything about the breakup publicly.

"Still to this day, there could have been zero drama, and you would never know, because none of us have said one thing," he pointed out.

"I went to rehab a couple times before. I guess, I don’t know how much I would actually say,” he shared.

"There’s a song called Treading Water — it’s track 12 on the album — that’s probably the closest to, maybe, it’s almost like the music speaks better than how I would be able to articulate it," he said.

The lyrics of the song go: "I wrote this in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation / I got no phone, just a cell that I’m trapped in while my home’s vacant / I’m an inpatient, but I lost patience."

"I just broke somethin’, but I’m fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin’ / While I’m just being left out of the conversation / It’s a complicated relationship, that’s nobody’s business," the melody continued.

"That the public has been ruinin’ my reputation / And it’s crazy, seeing quotations from a source that somebody curated / ‘Cause for me, y’all can feel pure hatred," the lyrics reflected.

"But just keep our baby out this situation / It’s a long road to redemption…" it added.

MGK and Megan Fox began dating in early 2020 after co-starring in Midnight in the Switchgrass.