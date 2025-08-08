 
Sarah Ferguson praises Beatrice's love and understanding amid controversy

Sarah Ferguson showers praises on eldest daughter as she wishes Princess Beatrice a happy birthday

August 08, 2025

Sarah Ferguson on Friday shared a birthday tribute to her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who turned 37.

The Duchess of York posted a  video in which the mother-daughter duo is seen smiling and hugging each other.

In the caption accompanying her video, the former wife of Prince Andrew wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling Beatrice. There’s nothing quite like holding you in my arms and feeling the incredible bond we’ve shared since the day you were born. You continue to inspire me every single day with your strength, your kindness, and the beautiful way you love and care for your family."

She added, "Moments like this will never get old and I cherish them more than words can say. The hugs, the laughter, the quiet understanding between us. You make me so proud to be your mum, and I feel endlessly grateful for the woman you’ve become."

Sarah's birthday tribute to her daughter came amid a controversy created a book on her and Prince Andrew.

Although  the former couple's daughters have not publicly commented on the allegations levelled against their parents, Sarah's birthday post  might be seen as some kind of cryptic message highlighting how their daughters remain unbothered by the allegations being levelled against their parents.


