Machine Gun Kelly spills why he, Megan Fox split

MGK teased what really happened between him and Fox in the new musical project

Maliha Javed
August 09, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly has finally broken the silence on his and Megan Fox shocking split.

On Friday, August 8, the 35-year-old rapper released his new album Lost, titled Lost Americana, taking full responsibility for "breaking his home."

It is pertinent to mention that the Emo Girl rapper and the Jennifer's Body alum announced their split in November 2024 while Fox was pregnant with their baby girl, Saga Blade.

Fans were left shocked at the time, and rumors were spiraling that Fox had discovered Kelly was talking to other women.

Now, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has confessed in his new track that the former couple ended their relationship because of him.

The lyrics of the song Treading Water read, "This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home, and just like my father, I'll die all alonе.

"This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home," Kelly sings.

Elsewhere in the song, MGK confessed his love for the actress and made a promise to change for his and Fox's daughter, Saga, whom they welcomed in March.

"The beast killed the beauty; the last petal fell from the rose / And I loved you truly, that's why it's hard to let it go," the dad of two continued, adding, "I broke this home, but I'll change for our daughter, so she's not alone." 

