Jessie J shares shocking health update amid post-cancer struggles

Jessie J to faces another surgery in ongoing cancer battle

Jessie J is giving an update on her health after breast cancer surgery, revealing she needs to have another surgery.

The Bang Bang singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 8, to share insight into her juggle between motherhood and a new music project while she recovers from recent surgery.

In the recent post, the Price Tag singer shared a list of things that need to be done this year. She penned, “Another surgery needed this year. I can do it. (green tick emoji) Raising a toddler. I can do it. (green tick emoji) Releasing new music. I can do it.(green tick emoji) ”

She went on to explain, “I can rest, parent AND release new music. I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.”

Jessie shared insights into her recovery writing, “I am 7 weeks post-breast cancer surgery. I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way. But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment,”

“That’s life, things change and either we panic and get mad that it isn’t what is was going to be, or we ADAPT,” she acknowledged.

Right now, she is “just flowing with life. Learning about who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly.”

“Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it, the best we can. So here I am. LIVING,” she concluded.

Moreover, in the video shared in the post of Jessie while she glammed up, the date 29th August popped on screen, which appears to be her new album release date.

It is pertinent to mention that Jessie shares son Sky Safir, 2, with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.