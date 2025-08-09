Machine Gun Kelly dishes on secret rehab stint post Megan Fox split

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he went to rehab last year

Machine Gun Kelly revealed his secret rehab stint he took last year in the wake of his split from Megan Fox in November.

MGK released his new album, Lost Americana, on August 8, in which he hinted at his breakup from ex-fiancée Fox and dished on what really happened between them.

In the track Treading Water, featured in his new album, he also candidly spoke about his secret rehab stint at the end of last year.

“I just broke somethin', but I'm fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin'/ While I'm just being left out of the conversation,” Kelly sings in the new song.

The rapper shared in The New York Times' Popcast podcast on Friday about his rehab stating, “Here's the real deal, I spent Christmas and New Year's, the whole month of December and late November, in a rehab facility. I came out, the world was very loud about me and my personal business,” via Daily Mail.

“Ironically, neither me or Megan have said anything. To this day, there could have been zero drama, and you would never know, because none of us have said one thing,” he continued. “It's all claims and things that have happened out of our control, I guess. I came home to this.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, reveals in the track that he penned the song while “in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation.

“It's a complicated relationship, that's nobody's business,” he hit back at the rumors of their relationship.

He further noted in the podcast that Fox, who was pregnant with their daughter Saga at the time of their split, had her water break soon after he completed his album, “So my baby was up there like, ‘Nah, dad, you're going to finish the album first.’ Saga was waiting for the intro, damn.”

For those unversed, the rapper and Fox welcomed their now-4-month-old baby girl, Saga, in March.