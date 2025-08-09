Princess Beatrice's husband Edo celebrates her 37th birthday

Princess Beatrice gets sweet birthday tribute from husband Edo as she continues to opt for quiet celebrations

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, rang in her 37th birthday late Friday with a sweet birthday tribute.

King Charles' niece, who turned 37 on August 8, got a public shoutout from her property developer husband later that day after her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie, also extended birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL wife. You are the greatest. We love you so much," Edo, 41, shared on Instagram along with her photo taken at Royal Ascot in June 2023.

He signed off the note with the initials of his name and their three children, including her stepson Christopher Woolf, 9, whom Edo welcomed with a former partner before marrying Beatrice.

Beatrice and Edo later welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna, 3, in September 2021, and a second child, daughter Athena, 6 months, in January.

Princess Beatrice is Prince Andrew and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter. Although Beatrice is not a full-time working royal and currently works as a strategist for tech firm Afiniti, Beatrice is still ninth in line to the throne, while her daughters are tenth and eleventh, respectively.

Yet, neither the Prince and Princess of Wales nor King Charles and Queen Camilla have released any public message to ring in Princess Beatrice’s birthday.

However, it is expected that King Charles has a “nice gift” for Princess Beatrice despite an apparent rift in the family owing to her father's scandals.

A former royal butler, Grant Harrold, who served the royal family at Highgrove from 2004 to 2011, has lifted the curtain on how King Charles will mark Beatrice's special day.

“King Charles will be eager to celebrate Princess Beatrice,” Harrold said, per Gloucestershire Live.

"While the celebrations may be a private affair, a celebration is anticipated, reflecting her quiet but valued presence within the Firm. I don't see any big celebrations, as it's not a major birthday," Grant added.

He further explained, "I think Beatrice will go for a quiet and private affair with best wishes from the whole family, and a nice gift from King Charles."

"He doesn’t tend to give money, so I imagine he would give Beatrice a piece of jewellery," Grant further noted.