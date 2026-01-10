King Charles to play important role in Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry is hoping to start a fresh chapter as he plans a major olive branch that honours his father King Charles, after years-long feud.

Harry, who left his senior royal position in 2020 and has since had strained relationship with his family, continues to lead the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014. The Duke of Sussex has remained dedicated to the cause and the sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans.

Now, the Games are returning to the UK for the first time since 2014 and will be held in Birmingham in July next year. The preparations are in full swing and Harry is hoping to “fulfil a dream” with the upcoming event.

“Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus — and he wants him to open the games alongside him,” a source revealed to The Sun. “Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side.”

They pointed out that since Charles is Head of the Armed Forces, it is only appropriate that he would take up the offer.

Previously, it was reported that Harry has finalised the guestlist for the event and the wordings of the invite. The invitations are pending to be sent out and there are royals on the list too.

“Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony. The games represent a cause close to both’s hearts.”

The insiders note that the sight of them together on stage would be “be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion” and the games are the “perfect opportunity” for them to reconcile.

“People helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony. And Harry is across every detail of what is going on with Invictus,” they continued.

“He is buoyed with the thought of opening the games with his father, and there are hopes that other royals will attend. It would be ­fitting as they are in Birmingham.”