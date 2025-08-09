Rita Ora causes ‘conflict' in neighbourhood due to THIS reason

Rita Ora generates ‘conflict’ in her neighbourhood

Rita Ora is planning to build a gym in her home garden.

The 34-year-old pop star, who has a property in North London, angered some of the local residents their with these plans.

As per The Sun newspaper, an objection was filed against the For You singer’s decision, that read, "Residents who chose this area for its tranquillity should not be forced to live with artificial lighting, amplified sound or loss of privacy."

They also fear that the establishment of a gym could "generate conflict, complaints and even legal disputes."

"Although acoustic insulation is mentioned, the inclusion of bifold doors suggests that music and voice projection could occur at any hour,” the statement added.

The objection continued, "The neighboring property has a strict rule prohibiting large gatherings or parties, adopted precisely to preserve peace and respect among neighbors.”

"This proposal undermines that shared understanding and carries the potential to generate conflict, complaints and even legal disputes,” it mentioned in conclusion.

As of now, Rita Ora has not reacted to this objection nor has any change of decision been reported.

This comes a while after the singer mentioned how she wants to "celebrate [her] s**uality" through new music.

Launching her latest single, Heat, Rita told PEOPLE magazine, "The whole theme of this record is really about being instant [and] really direct with my messaging and stripping everything back behind me, production wise."