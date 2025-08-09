 
Princess Eugenie shares touching message for sister Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice of York celebrates her 37th birthday on August 8

By
Syeda Waniya
|

August 09, 2025

Princess Eugenie celebrates 'big sissy' Beatrice’s birthday

Princess Eugenie has shared a sweet message for her “big sissy” Princess Beatrice.

As the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew turns 37 on August 8, 2025, Eugenie shares a sweet tribute for her.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Eugenie dropped a carousel of candid photos with Beatrice and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my dearest Beabea..”

She went on to add in the caption, “my big sissy, the best in the entire world.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration for the sisters’ bond.

One user wrote, “It’s fab to see real everyday photos of you guys!” Meanwhile another added, “Happy birthday to a mummy of two girls now.! Many happy returns Princess and spend a Good day with your girls and nephews augie and ernie.”

“I’m in love with this kebab photo HPB Bea!” the third lightheartedly commented.

The York sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are daughters of Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles, and now ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

On the other hand, Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also shared a special birthday tribute for her via his Instagram.

Sharing a carousel of photos, he wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL wife.”

“You are the greatest. We love you so much. E,W,S,A xxxx,” Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi added.

