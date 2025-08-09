Princess Beatrice regrets supporting Prince Andrew 'to speak out'

Princess Beatrice 'desperately worried' about Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice is reportedly worried about her father Prince Andrew.

As reported by Mirror, the eldest daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, feels very protective of her parents.

On Beatrice’s 37th birthday on Saturday, Jennie Bond told the outlet may want to celebrate her big day away from the spotlight, especially after shocking claims recently made about the York family in Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Speaking about Andrew and now-ex wife Ferguson, she said, “Love is blind, they say. And, in spite of all their faults, Andrew and Fergie have retained the unconditional love and loyalty of their two daughters.”

“This week’s avalanche of lurid reports about their father, and tales of their mother’s irresponsible extravagance, will have been an unwelcome 37th birthday gift for Beatrice — but her instinct will be once again to protect her parents and ignore the noise,” she added.

Bond noted, “As any mum with three young children will know, life is hectic and I doubt that Beatrice has much time to sit and moan about the devastating claims made against her father in the new biography.

“By now, she has probably come to terms with the fact that Andrew should never have done the disastrous Newsnight interview which directly led to his downfall, and she should not have been with him or supported his decision to speak out.

Adding that Beatrice is “desperately worried” about both of her parents, Bond also added, “If they get together today there really is nothing like tiny children to take your mind off things. An afternoon full of fun and laughter — or even toddler tantrums — can be a fabulous distraction!”

Besides Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are also parents to Princess Eugenie.