Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill seething after David Corenswet's 'Superman' success: Report

Photo: David Corenswet's 'Superman' success leaves Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill 'livid': Report

David Corenswet is reportedly flying high in Hollywood after making his names in latest Superman movie.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 32-year-old Philadelphia native has been winning rave reviews as the newest Man of Steel, with industry insiders saying that he is leaving older superhero veterans Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill “eating his dust.”

For those unversed, Superman soared to a massive $125 million opening weekend, cementing his status as Tinseltown’s next big action star.

“David is the full package. He’s talented and charismatic, and he’s got that old-school matinee idol look that’s so rare,” one insider gushed. “He’s got Hollywood falling at his feet. Everyone wants to work with him right now.”

However, not everyone is finding the news easy to swallow as Henry Cavill is still smarting after being replaced in the role he once teased returning to.

“He was so sure he was back in, and then he got blindsided and replaced, which was so embarrassing,” shared the insider and added, “He’s still licking his wounds and now he has to see David being touted as the next big thing.”

Ben Affleck never donned Superman’s cape but famously portrayed George Reeves, the original TV Man of Steel, in the 2006 biopic Hollywoodland. His own superhero stint as Batman drew a lukewarm reception.

“Ben isn’t having an easy time of David’s massive success,” noted the source.

“He has a lot of mixed emotions about his time playing Batman and the way he was pushed out of that franchise,” they remarked.

David Corenswet is no stranger to the screen, having played the villain Scott in last summer’s blockbuster Twisters and has also appeared alongside Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram in Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake.

However, insiders said the flick Superman has truly launched him into superstardom.

“David’s success and all the buzz around him is a bitter reminder for Ben and Henry that their days of playing superheroes are long over,” the source added in conclusion.