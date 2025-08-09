Pakistan Idol returns with Rahat, Fawad, Zeb and Bilal on judges' panel

The logo of music competition — Pakistan Idol

KARACHI: Pakistan’s biggest and most celebrated music competition, Pakistan Idol, is back in grand style, offering young talent across the country a chance to shine on the nation’s biggest stage.

This season, the star-studded judges’ panel features Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, heartthrob Fawad Khan, melodious Zeb Bangash, and music maestro Bilal Maqsood. The competition promises to be tougher than ever, with unmatched excitement and dreams set to turn into reality.

Following the announcement on Pakistan’s most popular entertainment channel, Geo TV, a wave of enthusiasm has swept the youth, sparking a flood of digital audition uploads from all over the country.

Presented by MHL, the show is drawing huge participation from aspiring singers determined to turn their musical passion into stardom.

Geo TV, known for blockbuster productions including Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, Donkey King, The Glassworker and The Legend of Maula Jatt, will air the competition ahead of other TV channels and streaming platforms, setting the stage for another wave of nationwide musical fervour.

Auditions are now open, and from every corner of the country, fresh voices are ready to captivate hearts and electrify audiences. If you have the talent and the dream, now is your moment — the next Pakistan Idol could be you.