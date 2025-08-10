Jessie J breaks down post-surgery in vulnerable moment

Jessie J admits she ‘sobbed’ over post-surgery scars

Jessie J just shared a heartbreaking moment where she “sobbed” over her post-surgery scars.

The 37-year-old underwent breast cancer surgery to remove a lump that had developed after revealing the doctors had caught it “early.”

Now in a raw and personal interview with The Sunday Times' Culture Magazine, Jessie shared that after having surgery, she broke down in tears while looking at her scars.

She said: “The other night. Mum was massaging my b**b for me, because I can't touch the scars. And I started sobbing, 'I can't believe this has happened.' She was like, 'I wish it was me,' and then I'm crying, she's crying… I'm so glad it's not her.”

The Bang Bang singer also added that she will be needing more surgery in the future but she’s still eager to return to the music scene, with her upcoming song, Believe In Magic set to be released on August 29.

“People think, once you've got the all-clear, now it's done. But I've got another surgery [to improve the symmetry of her implant with her other breast] and I need to heal, so I have to figure out the rest of this year,” Jessie J revealed to the outlet.

The pop star, who is a mother to son Sky, also spoke of how he has been the “light of her life” during her cancer battle.

This comes after Jessie J shared in an Instagram update, earlier this week, that she would be undergoing more surgery, writing in her caption: “I can rest, parent AND release new music. I didn't leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health and just make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life. Another surgery needed this year. I can do it.”