Jessie J hits back at cruel assumptions about implants following mastectomy

Jessie J sets record straight after mastectomy

Jessie J is hitting back at claims she got "big implants" following her mastectomy to remove her bre*st cancer.

"Like, this isn’t cosmetic surgery, it’s a mastectomy," Jessica told The Times in a new interview.

"I was able to keep my nipple but it’s all numb now. And when I bend down it looks like I’ve got a plastic carrier bag in my b**b because you can see the wrinkles," she shared, highlighting the pain of having to replace an organ with implants.

The Price Tag hitmaker shared her diagnoses with fans in June via an Instagram post. In a video, she said, "I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer. I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early br**st cancer."

Focusing on the positives, she noted that she was "holding on to the word early," she continued. "I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

In another post, Jessie J shared a pros and cons list of getting a mastectomy, writing, "Pros: Cancer has all gone. My nipple is where it used to be [and] I can watch Love Island with no guilt. I am getting to rest and talk to friends more than ever."