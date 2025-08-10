Pete Davidson reveals first project he would show baby

Photo: Pete Davidson shares rare wish for first baby amid Elsie Hewitt pregnancy

Pete Davidson already has been dreaming about the day he can show his on-screen work to his child.

The 31-year-old comedian, who is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about the first project he would share with his little one.

“I haven’t really thought about it yet. I know I’ll show Dog Man, that’s for sure,” Davidson said, referring to the 2025 animated comedy-action movie based on Dav Pilkey’s popular children’s book series.

For those unversed, Pete Davidson lent his voice to the feline supervillain Petey the Cat in the film, which hit theaters on January 31.

The Saturday Night Live alum also shared a sweet moment he and his girlfriend recently had on the red carpet.

“We were like, ‘Oh, wow, the baby will be like, ‘I was in there [during the event],’” he told the publication.

Elsie Hewitt confirmed her pregnancy on July 16 with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing photos and videos that offered fans a glimpse into the couple’s journey toward parenthood.

In a former chat with Extra, Pete said he was inspired by the parenting skills of hie The Pickup co-star Keke Palmer.

“What was cool is when we were doing The Pickup, Keke's baby was just born and she had him on set the whole time, and she would go into a take and then run over, you know, play with the baby, and it made me realise it's possible to co-exist in both worlds.”

“You know? I was really impressed with her... the way she was parenting on set,” he added.