Prince Harry to face 'buffer' over Royal cousin wedding invite

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips is getting married and his guest list might not include Prince Harry.

The to-be groom, who is first cousins with Prince Harry and Prince William might have to pick between cousins during ongoing rift between the family.

Speaking about Peter's bride, Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "It seems that Harriet is already a hit in the Royal family. It was quite an accolade for her to be invited to join the carriage possession at Royal Ascot, and she was seen chatting animatedly with the King.

"Given that both she and Peter are divorced, I suspect their wedding may be a fairly low-key civil ceremony. But Peter is very popular in the family and so the reception could well be at Windsor Castle or another royal residence.

"As with all weddings, there will be a conundrum about who to invite. Peter was always very close to both William and Harry. During the difficult times he has been something of a buffer, for example, walking between them at the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

She notes: "However, it’s going to be awkward for him to invite them both to his wedding. On the other hand, both William and Harry attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Fellowes, and even though they were in the same church and then the same room it seems they did not speak. So, anything is possible.