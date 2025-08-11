Kathie Lee Gifford remembers late hubby on anniversary of death

Kathie Lee Gifford honors hubby Frank on his 10th death anniversary

Kathie Lee Gifford is remembering her husband Frank Gifford on his 10th death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 71-year-old former talk show host paid an emotional tribute to Frank and her friend, Hoda Kotb, as well.

"Today is a day for rejoicing!" she began the lengthy note. "First of all, I rejoice for my precious friend, Hoda Mama, on the occasion of her Birthday. "

"She is one of the most spectacular people I have ever known and I adore her and I want all her dreams to come true," she added.

Revealing why she chooses to "rejoice" on the anniversary of Frank's death, the former Today co-host said, "My precious husband, Frank, went home to Jesus 10 years ago today, and he has been at peace and filled with joy and glory since that very day."

"I find comfort in that. So, I’m rejoicing in the Lord and how He cares for His loved ones, for His children," she continued.

Concluding the post, Kathie penned, "Bless all of you today. And I hope you can find the same kind of Shalom in your lives."

Alongside the note, Kathie shared an adorable photo of herself hugging Hoda in NYC's Rockefeller Center, where the Today show is filmed.

For those unversed, Kathie and Hoda co-hosted the fourth hour of the NBC broadcast from 2008 to 2019.

Kathie's husband Frank breathed his last in 2015 at the age of 84.