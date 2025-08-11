Maluma scolds mom for bringing 1-year-old baby to concert

Maluma calls out fan for bringing baby to his Mexico City concert

Maluma recently scolded a fan for bringing a 1-year-old baby to his concert in Mexico City.

In a video circulating on social media, the Colombian singer is seen scolding a mother who brought her young child to the loud show without ear protection.

“With all due respect… how old are they?” Maluma asked the mother in Spanish. "A year old? Less? A year."

"Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f------ high?" he questioned a fan, as per Variety.

"Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn't even know what it’s doing here," said the 31-year-old hitmaker.

"Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It's heavy. It’s your responsibility," continued the Hawai crooner. "You're waving them around like they're a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. “

“I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I'm a father… would never bring them to a concert,” added Maluma. “For the next time, be a bit more aware."

In March 2024, Maluma welcomed his first child with girlfriend Susana Gomez. The loveable couple announced the arrival of their daughter on social media.

"On March 9th at 8:23 A.M., the love of our lives, Paris Londoño Gomez, was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes," they wrote in Spanish on Instagram.