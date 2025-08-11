Martin Scorsese reveals his story in new documentary

Apple TV+ shares first look at Martin Scorsese's documentary

One of the greatest filmmakers in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese, is set to tell his story in Apple TV+’s new documentary Mr. Scorsese.



In its first look, the streamer released footage of director Rebecca Miller filming the legendary filmmaker’s insightful discussion about his career and life.

Known for his will to protect his work at all costs, Martin, in the footage, recalls his efforts to save the cut of his 1976’s Taxi Driver.

“They’re going to destroy the film anyway, you know. So let me destroy it. I’ll destroy it. But before destroying it, I’m going to steal it,” the director says in the clip about the version which was never released in its original form.

Moreover, the docuseries will provide a rich insight into the filmmaker's life, featuring interviews with his longtime collaborators, never-before-seen clips, and exclusive access to his private archives.

A press release about the documentary read that it will “examine how Scorsese’s colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision as each film he made stunned the world with originality."

"Starting with his earliest experiences (New York University student films) through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind,” it added.

Mr. Scorsese will air on Oct 17 on Apple TV+.