Brian Cox postpones special show due to ‘unforeseen' issues

Brian Cox cancels one-man tour temporarily for '2026 dates'

Brian Cox just revealed that his upcoming one-man tour is postponed.

In June, the Succession star revealed that he would be going on tour in the UK and Ireland, scheduling 18 different shows for October and November, under the title, It's All About Me!

Now, the fans who bought tickets for the show received emails that their date had been cancelled due to "unforeseen scheduling issues."

The 79-year-old then sat down with BBC Newscast to explain that he was "tired" after the amount of work he had done this year.

"I just thought, 'I'll do it sometime', (October is) just too soon," the veteran actor said, adding, "It's been very busy and I just thought, 'I can't be doing it.'"

Cox recently returned to the stage in his home country and starred in Make It Happen, the play revolving on the story of the rise and fall of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

He is also gearing up to mark his directorial debut, as he features Glenrothan, at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, starring him, Alan Cumming, Shirley Henderson and Alexandra Shipp in the drama.

It is pertinent to mention that his tour It's All About Me! was expected to kick off on October 1 at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton and conclude at the Adelphi Theatre in London on November 4.

Even though the rescheduled dates are yet to be announced, it is confirmed the shows will take place next year as Brian Cox’s official tour website asks fans to "check back for 2026 dates.”