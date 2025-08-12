Cate Blanchett gets honest about 'Squid Game' cameo

Cate Blanchett reflects on 'Squid Game' cameo

At the end of Squid Game season three, Cate Blanchett appears playing ddakji in a back alley with a man who seems to be homeless, which is similar to what her counterparts did in South Korea in the events of the series.



In an interview with Variety, the Oscar winner said the “came out of the blue,” and the actress said she was not given the complete details about it.

“Because it’s such a cult series and they were shooting in L.A. of all places, everyone was on a need-to-know basis,” she explained, adding she had to bring her own suit because the production said.

To keep her cast a surprise, Cate said she practised her scene several times to get it right. “I got a couple of storyboards. I had to [learn to] play the game very quickly. I had to practice and practice."

The star continued, "I knew there were four or five setups that they were going to do, and I knew what they needed from every shot, and then I was given the sides. But it was one of the more mysterious jobs.”

Given her cameo, the actress expressed openness to appearing in the potential Squid Game spinoff or sequel.

“I am wildly open to anything,” she shared. “And in a world that is so beautifully, magically created like that, for sure."

The 56-year-old also raved about the makers of Squid Game, which has a massive global viewership. "They’re amazing world-builders, and that series has been eaten alive. I don’t think there’s a corner of the globe that it hasn’t touched in some way.”

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix.