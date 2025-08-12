Emma Stone reveals touching reason behind going bald: ‘I was bummed'

Emma Stone opens up about powerful moment while going bald for film

Emma Stone shaved her head for her new movie, Bugonia, setting an example like Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, and Demi Moore, who have done the same.

The 36-year-old actress revealed in a recent interview with Vogue that during the filming of the scene, she got emotional, remembering how her mother Krista lost her hair during her past battle with breast cancer.

"She actually did something brave. I'm just shaving my head," Emma told the outlet. "My mom was like, 'I'm so jealous. I want to shave my head again!'"

In her upcoming film, Emma's character presents a pharmaceutical CEO, who has her hair shaved off to prove she’s an alien.

After her dramatic haircut, Emma said her first shower felt "amazing." But she wore a wig when attending the New York Film Festival.

"I was bummed I wasn't going out with it," she quipped. "Just straight-up bald. I think that would have been fun."

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma's close pal, shared her remarks about her bald look.

"I really didn't want her to shave her head. I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut," Jennifer confessed via e-mail.

"Honestly, she looked beautiful. She pulled it off," she declared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma dished on her life as a mother of one and how motherhood changed her life.

"It's a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything," the Eddington actress gushed.

"There's nothing I feel luckier about. She's the greatest gift of my life, for sure."

For the unversed, Emma welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in March 2021, with her husband Dave McCary.