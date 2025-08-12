Jennifer Lawrence makes shocking remark about BFF Emma Stone's hair cut

Jennifer Lawrence talks about Emma Stone look in upcoming 'Bugonia' fim

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about the latest look of her best friend Emma Stone.

In the new Vogue cover profile on Emma, her bestie Jennifer revealed her take on the actress shaving her head for the role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia.

The No Hard Feelings actress told the outlet, “I really didn’t want her to shave her head.”

She hilariously went on to add, “I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut,” referring to Emma’s role in Battle of the Sexes.

Emma played the role of iconic tennis player in the 2017 film.

However, Jennifer Lawrence praised her bestie’s buzzed cut, saying that she really “pulled it off.”

“Honestly, she looked beautiful,” Jennifer said.

On the other hand, Emma Stone loved her shaved head. She told the outlet, “No better feeling in the world.”

“The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing,” the actress said.

It is worth mentioning that in the upcoming Bugonia film, a reimagining of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet, the actress shared her head in real time on camera during one of the scenes in the film.