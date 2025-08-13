Meghan Markle, Harry 'over the moon' after major announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be ‘over the moon’ after the duchess and Netflix announced new deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s media company, has extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and television projects.

Commenting on the deal, Meghan said, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.“

Following this, now insiders have disclosed that Archie and Lilibet doting parents are “over the moon” to have signed a new Netflix deal.

The source told news.com.au, “Where Netflix was five years ago is a very different place to where it is today. Obviously, five years ago there was the pandemic and the way they operated as a business was different – they paid people for exclusivity.

“Now the landscape has changed so [Harry and Meghan] are thrilled to have been signed on for another deal.”