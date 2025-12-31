Prince Harry, Meghan desperate attempt to save money: Archewell for sale?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting up a brave front amid the drastic changes taking place in their team but the couple is cracking under pressure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had founded Archewell in 2020 and they are now restructuring the organisation by rebranding it as Archewell Philanthropies. Even though, the couple has tried to assure that they are still in business, the staff exodus has painted a rather grim picture for the Sussexes financial future.

After Meredith Maines, the 11th publicist of Harry and Meghan to leave in the last five years, announced her departure, it was soon followed by James Holt, one of the loyalist aides they had. He had been spearheading Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess had shared that he would continue to work in a “consultant” basis, it’s not how it will go, according to insiders cited by Page Six.

“They’ve essentially shuttered Archewell,” a source said, noting that Archewell VP Shauna Nep, is not even a full-time employee. They commented, “This is crazy — they have lost their Foundation in a matter of weeks.”

“Every time someone leaves Harry and Meghan say they are staying on in some capacity,” another source added. “But they are never heard from again.”

Before Holt’s exit, senior staffers at Archewell, Genevieve Roth, Christine Schirmer and Ashley Hansen, had announced their exit from the company.

TThe report claims that Harry and Meghan are even considering selling Archewell following the cost-cutting they had to do.

Archewell experienced near to $2 million in loss in this year and the couple has been discussing the next set to measures to take after the setback. Even though, it has only been mere two weeks that they announced the rebranding, it is a big risk for the whole Sussex image.

The foundation was the first shop to set up by the couple after their exit from the royal family. Even if they don’t shut down and plan to have a fiscal donor, it would not remain a sole representation of them. They may even have to start from scratch to rebuild their image and brand.