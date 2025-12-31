Prince William breaks character in official ceremony: ‘couldn’t believe it’

Prince William left the attendees in surprise as he couldn’t keep his laughter in during an official ceremony taking place at Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales, apart from King Charles and Princess Anne, is able to hold investitures and honour the distinguished members of the public. The ceremonies follow a set protocol but there was a moment during one of the ceremonies when William was left thoroughly amused by a recipient.

Georgia Harrison, the 31-year-old former Love Island contestant, collected her honour, Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), in October. She was recognised in the King’s 2025 Birthday Honours List for her efforts to tackle “online privacy and cyber crime awareness”.

At the time of receiving her accolade, Georgia was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time but still performed what she described as an excessively dramatic curtsey. In an attempt to stick to protocol, the moment made William laugh before he could commence the ceremony.

“I ended up doing an over-the-top theatrical curtsy, and almost hit the deck,” she recalled the moment. “I was this huge pregnant person in heels, arms spread-eagled and trying not to topple over.”

She continued, “William cracked up and my family couldn’t believe it.”

The exchange had been delightful and Georgia was taken by surprise with how much the future king knew about her and the work she had done.

“I was shocked because he'd followed a lot of my experiences and said how brave I was,” she shared.

“To speak to one of the most important people on Earth about changing the world is an experience I’ll never forget.”