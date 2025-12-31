Andrew true feelings revealed from life in exile: 'Abandoned'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not only faced personal or professional setbacks, but his social life has also taken a toll on his health.

The year 2025 marked the end of Andrew's royal era. King Charles stripped his brother of his titles and took away all the honours after Jeffrey Epstein's resurfaced scandal.

And now, the former Duke of York is living life in exile at the massive Royal Lodge, where his days are also numbered as he has to leave the home in the coming days.

Now, speaking of the current scenario, royal expert Matt Wilkinson raised questions about Andrew's declining social life on Royal Confidential.

He said, "It also makes me wonder what he’s actually doing. We only ever see him horse-riding. There was a long article in the Telegraph this week — my colleague Hannah wrote a really good piece asking what he actually does."

"I think she described him as a bit of a couch potato, sitting at Royal Lodge watching television," Matt added.

Another royal commentator, Simon Vigar, told Express that the people who used to know Andrew now want to be "disassociated from him."

"He watches a lot of TV — he’s always done that. He’s always been a bit of a couch potato," Telegraphy reported.

As per the author of his biography, Andrew Lownie, Andrew feels "abandoned and embittered" as no one visits him at Royal Lodge.